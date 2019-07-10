SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Short Folks for Hope Foundation and Cool Treats for Charity, both at 4 Western Ave. in South Paris. Kristen Short will host the event.

Those attending are encouraged to bring something to promote their businesses as a door prize.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-743-2281.

« Previous

filed under: