SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Short Folks for Hope Foundation and Cool Treats for Charity, both at 4 Western Ave. in South Paris. Kristen Short will host the event.
Those attending are encouraged to bring something to promote their businesses as a door prize.
For more information, call the chamber at 207-743-2281.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Trump’s July 4th event, protests bankrupted D.C. security fund, mayor says
-
Maine
Maine calls for USDA to provide more support for blueberries
-
Nation / World
Appeals court dismisses ‘emoluments’ lawsuit involving Trump’s D.C. hotel
-
Business
OH Chamber holds Business After Hours Thursday
-
Sports
Adoring fans cheer World Cup champs as leaders on and off the field