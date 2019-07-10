Charges

Lewiston

  • Robert Wheeler, 28, of 170 Coldwater Brook Road, Oxford, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 2:19 a.m. Wednesday on Bates Street.
  • Caleb Cole, 20, of 155 Pine St., on a charge of domestic assault, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

Auburn

  • Courtni Amberking, 34, of 61 Roy Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:02 p.m. Tuesday on Roy Avenue.

Androscoggin County

  • Joan Lemieux, 58, of 27 Depot St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of stealing drugs, 10:55 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

Accidents

Lewiston

  • Vehicles driven by Chelsea C. Richardson, 24, of Lewiston, and Latrell G. Thomas, 18, of Lewiston, collided at 11:59 a.m. Monday at Sabattus and Oak streets. Both vehicles, Thomas’ 2010 Chevrolet and the 2007 Honda, driven by Richardson and owned by Paul Saucier, of Lewiston, were towed.
