RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the annual Street Dance featuring Elmore Twist on Pond Street from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

The Street Dance is an open-air rock concert that’s perfect for the whole family. Pond Street, along the shore of Haley Pond, is closed to traffic so that all ages can dance and enjoy the music. There will be a short opening set by other young local musicians, featuring their original songs and covers. This year will again include an interlude between sets featuring special guests: the elegant Sheherazade Middle Eastern Dance Troupe, under the direction of Liz Pimentel.

The event is free and at-will donations will be accepted. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: