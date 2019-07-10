Firefighters from Jay and Livermore Falls raise a flag Wednesday, July 3, along the Tri-Town Fourth of July parade route. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear /i>

The Veterans of Foreign War Post 3335 Color Guard leads the Tri-Town Fourth of July parade along Main Street in Jay and Livermore Falls Wednesday, July 3. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear

Ceci Hoxie, 6, of Jay enjoys a freeze pop while watching the Tri-Town Fourth of July parade Wednesday, July 3. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear

Minnie, Mickey, Daisy and Donald entertain parade spectators. “Mickey and Minnie Mouse are my favorite,” said Aubree Gaboury, 6, of Jay from the sidelines. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear

Members of Cub Scout Pack 599 of Jay pass out candy to parade spectators Zoey Gaboury, 9, seated at left, and Aubree Gaboury, 6, both of Jay. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear

An Oakhurst Dairy wagon was one of the entries in the Tri-Town Fourth of July Parade held Wednesday, July 3. Advertiser Democrat photo by Dee Menear

