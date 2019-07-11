AUBURN — Amy Dieterich, an attorney with Auburn law firm Skelton Taintor & Abbott, made a presentation July 10 at a National Business Institute seminar which took place in Portland. Dieterich lectured on the topic Discovery in Divorce, which included discussion of what type of information is discoverable in family litigation, social media discovery and uncovering hidden assets.

Dieiterich’s practice areas at Skelton Taintor & Abbott include employment law, family law, commercial litigation, municipal law and appeals. She is admitted to practice in both federal and state courts in Maine and New York. She was selected for inclusion in 2017, 2018 and 2019 New England Rising Stars in the category of business litigation.

