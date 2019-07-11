CASTINE — Ryan Boucher of Buckfield, graduated from Maine Maritime Academy with a B.S. in Power Engineering Operations.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Schools
Poland day care center told to pay $13,000 for a flashing ‘bus stop’ sign on Route 11
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn Traffic Alert: Morning water main breaks closes lanes on Center and Spring streets
-
Crime
Sabattus man seeks new trial for woman’s murder
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen talk changes to agenda format
-
The Bethel Citizen
Newry OKs mil rate