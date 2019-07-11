To the Editor:

On The Longest Day June 21st 2019, Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge held two bridge games to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in conjunction with the American Contract Bridge League. These games were conducted all over the US, Canada and Mexico.

Our bridge club solicited sponsors and brought in over $14,000.00 dollars again this year to help research and the Maine Alzheimer’s Association which helps caregivers find special care for their patients.

We want to thank all the individuals who solicited sponsors, as well as the businesses who contributed to our success.

We must also mention our gratitude to the businesses who gave us food for our lunch and supper. Plus the many who donated gift certificates to be awarded as prizes for our games.

As in any other endeavor, it took all of us to make this annual game a lot of fun with a great result.

Pat Quinn

OH Duplicate Bridge Director

