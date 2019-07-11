Luncheon
WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Strawberry Fest
LOCKE MILLS — A strawberry festival will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the Locke Mills Union Church on Rte.26. There will be Belgium waffles, shortcakes, homemade donuts and pies, etc. Strawberries will also be for sale.
Gem & Jewelry
BETHEL— Oxford County Gem and Mineral Association will present its 58th Annual Western Maine Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 13 and 14, at Telstar High School on Rte. 26, Bethel. There will be 20 exhibitors on hand showcasing gems, minerals, crystals, with museum quality displays. There will also be door prizes, raffles and much more. Come and take home a piece of Maine. Admission is $3 and free for children 12 and under.FMI go to https://ocmgassoc.blogspot.com/p/gem-show.html.
GOP BBQ
BETHEL — The Oxford County Republican Committee will hold its annual summer barbecue at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at Hastings Farm, 1751 Intervale Rd.,Bethel. Cost is $10/person. Please bring your own chair.
