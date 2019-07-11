Legion

BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. FMI call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Historical Society

OTISFIELD — The Otisfield Historical Society presents “The Lost Tribes of Western Maine” with special guest Peter Stowell on Thursday, July 25, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Old Town House on 53 Bell Hill Rd.