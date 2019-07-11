JAY — The Crash Road Band, which began performing 16 years ago and helped raise thousands of dollars for neighbors and the community, will give its final performance at a benefit dance Saturday.

“We began playing music as a band back in 2003,” Matt Gilbert of Jay wrote in an email on behalf of the band. “It started as four guys just getting together whenever we could to play a few songs and have a good time. That grew into something bigger than we could have ever expected.”

The band has played hundreds of gigs in venues across the state, but the performances that have meant the most are the ones in “our hometown,” Gilbert wrote.

“It has always been the goal of Crash Road to use music to help the people of the Spruce Mountain community and have been happy to share our gifts,” he wrote. “We feel it was our way of doing our part to give back to an area that has meant so much to all of us.”

They also hope there is another band ready to take up their mantle.

“Live music brings a greater level of excitement to an event and we truly support all local live music,” Gilbert said. “Even though we are done playing as a four-piece rock band, we each plan on continuing to play music. We just don’t want to be as loud or lug heavy gear. The only thing left to say is thank you to everyone that has come out to see us. We have always appreciated your support and hope we’ve made a positive difference in our community.”

Saturday’s benefit is for Kelly Dube, who grew up in the Livermore area and is living in Sabattus with family, as she battles leukemia. A spaghetti supper will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by an auction at the VFW Post 3335 in Jay. The dance begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for the entire benefit.

Though the band is dispersing, the music will live on.

“We all have different things we are working on,” Gilbert wrote. “I will be playing more with a small group and acoustic sound.”

Over the years members have included Gilbert, Don LeSuer, Chris Moreau, Jay Becker, Don Emery, Crandon Starbird, Jason Fournier, Mike Pellettier, Alex Wilbur and Jeff Hardy.

