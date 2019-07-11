PARIS — A fairy house workshop is slated on Sunday, July 14,  from 1  to 3 p.m. in the McLaughlin Barn.

A wood base as well as all natural materials will be provided along with glue guns and other tools to secure your construction material. There will also be plenty of volunteers available to help along the way to building your very own enchanted fairy house. The workshop cost is $20, all materials included.

Take your fairy house home right after it’s finished, or display your creation at McLaughlin Garden for one week and receive two free tickets to the Fairy and Gnome Dance Party on July 19 – a $10 value. Whether or not you attend, your fairy house can go home with you after the dance party.
Please R.S.V.P by calling 743-8820 or by emailing [email protected]  If you have questions, please email [email protected]or call 207-743-8820 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
Advertiser Arts
Related Stories
Latest Articles