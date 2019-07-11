PARIS — A fairy house workshop is slated on Sunday, July 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the McLaughlin Barn.
A wood base as well as all natural materials will be provided along with glue guns and other tools to secure your construction material. There will also be plenty of volunteers available to help along the way to building your very own enchanted fairy house. The workshop cost is $20, all materials included.
Take your fairy house home right after it’s finished, or display your creation at McLaughlin Garden for one week and receive two free tickets to the Fairy and Gnome Dance Party on July 19 – a $10 value. Whether or not you attend, your fairy house can go home with you after the dance party.
Please R.S.V.P by calling 743-8820 or by emailing [email protected] If you have questions, please email [email protected]or call 207-743-8820 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Schools
Poland day care center told to pay $13,000 for a flashing ‘bus stop’ sign on Route 11
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn Traffic Alert: Morning water main breaks closes lanes on Center and Spring streets
-
Crime
Sabattus man seeks new trial for woman’s murder
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen talk changes to agenda format
-
The Bethel Citizen
Newry OKs mil rate