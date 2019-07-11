HARRISON — The Western Maine Fish & Game (WMF&G) Club in Harrison recently honored Arlin Bigelow by naming the Trap Field. Arlin has been a member of the WMF&G Club since the club was founded. He has done so much for the club and this is just a small token of our appreciation for all that Arlin has done. About 35 people attended the ceremony on June 30.

In other club news, Trap Shooting is being held on Tuesday evenings (5:00 pm) and Sunday mornings (9:00 am). All clays broken during July and August will result in a donation to the MSAD 61 lunch program. WMF&G Club will donate .05 cents for every broken clay and $5.00 for any green clay that is broken. During the Fall of 2018, we donated $500.00 to the lunch program and hope to raise much more this time around.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the club can stop down on any Sunday morning during Trap Shooting and ask for Jody, who will be happy to help you.

