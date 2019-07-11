NEWRY — A 19-year-old female reportedly suffered serious head injuries while hiking at Grafton Notch State Park Thursday afternoon.
According to Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, as of 2 p.m., Game Wardens, Maine Forest Service, Mahoosuc Rescue and local fire departments were hiking in to the park to assist in the rescue.
MacDonald was not sure how the injuries were sustained.
This story will be updated.
