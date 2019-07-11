Strawberry Soup

Zendelle Bouchard, Sanford

4 Cups fresh strawberries

1 Cup sour cream

1 Cup heavy cream

2 Tablespoons sugar

Puree 3 cups of hulled strawberries in a blender. Press through a sieve to remove the seeds. Combine the strawberries with the sour cream and mix well. Gradually stir in the cream and sugar. Cover and chill until serving. Garnish with 1 cup of hulled and sliced strawberries.

Easy Potato Salad

Zendelle Bouchard, Sanford

4 Medium potatoes, peeled and cooked

1 Large cucumber, sliced

1/2 Cup sour cream

1/2 Cup plain yogurt

1 Teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 Teaspoon dillweed

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1/8 Teaspoon pepper

Slice potatoes and mix with cucumbers in a bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Pour over potatoes and cucumbers and gently mix. Chill until serving.

Quick Cherry Crisp

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 1/2 Cups sugar

1 Cup flour

4 Cups fresh or frozen cherries

1 Stick butter or margarine

1/2 Cup chopped nuts (optional)

Cinnamon

Combine 3/4 Cup sugar, 1/4 cup flour and cherries in a bowl and mix lightly. Spread in a baking dish. Cut the butter into the remaining flour and sugar until crumbly. Mix in nuts. Sprinkle over cherries. Sprinkle the top with cinnamon and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Great served warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Kids in the Kitchen

Orange Smoothie

Zendelle Bouchard, Sanford

1/2 Cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

2 Tablespoons honey

4 Cups cold milk

2 Scoops vanilla ice cream

Combine orange juice, honey and milk in a blender. Add ice cream and process until smooth. Several ice cubes may be used instead of ice cream. Serves 5.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.