I write in response to the article “Baldacci: CMP should reconcile with customers” (Sun Journal, June 29).

How is it that ex-Gov. John Baldacci winds up on the board for CMP’s parent company, Avangrid.? That is the same company trying to put a power corridor through Maine. How long has Baldacci been on that board?

As governor, he was paid $70,000 per year. With Avangrid, he is being paid $200,000 per year, plus stock shares. I have to wonder where his interests lie.

Questions that I feel need to be answered.

John Reeder, Lewiston

