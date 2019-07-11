I write in response to the article “Baldacci: CMP should reconcile with customers” (Sun Journal, June 29).
How is it that ex-Gov. John Baldacci winds up on the board for CMP’s parent company, Avangrid.? That is the same company trying to put a power corridor through Maine. How long has Baldacci been on that board?
As governor, he was paid $70,000 per year. With Avangrid, he is being paid $200,000 per year, plus stock shares. I have to wonder where his interests lie.
Questions that I feel need to be answered.
John Reeder, Lewiston
