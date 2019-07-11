LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a Power Lunch seminar titled Partnering with Census 2020 on Tuesday, July 16.

It is set from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the chamber conference room, 415 Lisbon St. It is free but registration is required.

Elizabeth Enright, Field Division New York Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau, will be the presenter. She will share why a complete Census count is important to communities; new options for participation; what challenges to an accurate count exist; what funding can be impacted by low Census results; and what concrete steps organizations can take to help raise community awareness.

The program is aimed at community leaders who are interested in supporting a complete count, to avoid an impact on federal program dollars Maine will receive for the next 10 years.

For more information or to register, call the Chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and click on “Attend Events.”

