100 years ago: 1919

The YMCA committee of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce members which are heartily interested in the promotion of the movement, started some time ago for the erection of a YMCA in Auburn, went into session at the Chamber of Commerce rooms at about three o’clock and considered plans of the proposed building until late last night. There were six of the best architects in the country before the committee and the lot fell to Louis E. Jallard of New York City.

50 years ago: 1969

Vacancies in two top administrative positions in Lewiston should be filled by the end of the month, Lewiston’s Mayor John B. Beliveau said today. The mayor told the Journal that interviews with applicants are continuing at a steady pace. The jobs are those of controller and auditor. The post of the controller was held by Laurier F. Roy until last November. After Mr. Roy died, Lucien B. Gosselin took over as acting controller.

25 years ago: 1994

For most Mainers who own cars, life becomes a little more complicated starting Friday. Many motorists will be required to make their first visits to seven spanking-new inspection stations in seven southern Maine counties, where their car’s emissions will be tested for pollutants contributing to smog. The every-other-year tests are designed to take no more than 12 minutes and cost $24 each, payable by cash or check. For most motorists, there’s no need to worry, says a spokesman for the California-based Systems Control Inc., owner of the CarTest sites. “If you don’t see any major problem with your vehicle,” said Scott Bauman, “chances are you’ll be all set with the test. About one-fifth of the vehicles are expected to fail, meaning they will have to be fixed and checked again.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: