PARIS — Please congratulate Mariah O’Donal, Employee of the Month at Maine Veterans’ Home Paris.

Mariah, who was honored for our Core Value of “Team,” is a dedicated and hard working CNA at Maine Veterans’ Home South Paris.

When she speaks about the veterans she lovingly cares for, it’s with the fondness that one speaks of family.

Mariah more than meets the needs of our veterans – she consistently exceeds their needs and applies the same level of support to her co-workers. She takes on extra tasks to help her teammates and does this because she knows it ensures residents get the best care possible.

Mariah exemplifies the Core Value of “Team,” and we’re happy to celebrate it and her.

