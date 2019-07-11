MONMOUTH — Meg Hutchins, a licensed clinical social worker, has joined DFD Russell Medical Centers at the Monmouth location.
Hutchins holds a certification in Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and has a background in working with adults and school-aged youth. Her experience includes helping to treat depression/anxiety, family systems, PTSD, body image/eating disorders, LGBTQ youth, and co-occurring substance abuse. She has worked with high school age youth and at-risk youth.
-
Business
Amy Dieterich presents at business institute
-
Crime
Stephen King, the mystery woman and the unlocked window: Methodist Church burglarized in Durham
-
Business
Meg Hutchins joins DFD Russell Medical Centers
-
Business
Michelle Bacheller joins Fontaine team
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Learning hip-hop dance at Bates College