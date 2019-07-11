MONMOUTH — Meg Hutchins, a licensed clinical social worker, has joined DFD Russell Medical Centers at the Monmouth location.

Hutchins holds a certification in Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and has a background in working with adults and school-aged youth. Her experience includes helping to treat depression/anxiety, family systems, PTSD, body image/eating disorders, LGBTQ youth, and co-occurring substance abuse. She has worked with high school age youth and at-risk youth.

