AUBURN — Michelle Bacheller has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader at the Auburn location.

Bacheller grew up in Topsham and graduated from Mount Ararat High School. She also attended Central Maine Community College and graduated in 2005 with an associate degree in nursing. She has been a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for the past 14 years. She now holds a Maine real estate sales agent license.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, hiking and following New England sports teams, especially the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. She resides in Lisbon.

