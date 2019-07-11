MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy Class Day Awards were presented on June 7 as follows:

Corey Armstrong: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Joseph Arps: R. D. Moody Scholarship in Memory of Raymond (R.D.) Moody and the Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Nathanyel Ashton: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Joseph Beaulieu: Scott Pettengill Scholarship.

Brianna Bentley: Most Improved Student, Yearbook Award, Capital Area Technical Center – Activity Fund Instructor’s Choice Scholarship and National Technical Honor Society.

Benjamin Brooks: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Award – Fourth Honor Essayist, Dr. Edwin Beal Award – Highest Rank in Economics, Tex-Tech/Gordon S. Bragg Achievement Award and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Kayla Brooks: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Award – Third Honor Essayist, Connie Ham Dineen Humanitarian Award and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Evan Burnell: Monmouth Academy Alumni Association Scholarship, Doris Greenwood Scholarship, Marjorie Ham Scholarship, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Archie Wing, Monmouth Lions Club Scholarship, Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship, Monmouth Athletic Boosters’ Scholarship, Truman W. Hollis Good Citizenship Award, Brett Carter Memorial Athletic Scholarship, Student Government Award, Drama Award and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Kaeti Butterfield: Summa Cum Laude, Alberta Butterfield Scholarship, Winthrop Grange Scholarship and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Joao Campos: Mustang Pride Award and December Student of the Month.

Olivia Caron: Trustees’ Award – Excellence in Art, Jeremy Savard Fine Arts Scholarship and Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Stanley (Jake) Kanzy.

Hunter Carr: Frederick D. Robertson Vocational/Technical Scholarship.

Jessica Clavet: Dr. Arthur and Mabel T. Chick Scholarship, Winthrop Rotary Club Scholarship, David and Christine Heckman Award, Captial Area Technical Center – Activity Fund Instructor’s Choice Scholarship, May Student of the Month, Augusta Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Excellence and Accomplishment in Academic Competition, Doris Poole Merit Award, Augusta Kiwanis Club Distinguished Youth Award, Drama Award, Monmouth Academy Theater Arts Scholarship and March Student of the Month.

Destiny Clough: Sen. George J. Mitchell Scholarship and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Morgan Crocker: Summa Cum Laude, Stuart L. Foster Memorial Scholarship, George and Evelyn Chick Scholarship, Excellence and Accomplishment in Academic Competition, Student Government Award, October Student of the Month and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Connor Davies: Manchester Community Church Levi “Sony” Chavarie Memorial Scholarship and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Abby Ferland: Summa Cum Laude, Dr. Arthur and Mabel T. Chick Scholarship, Monmouth Athletic Boosters’ Scholarship, Stuart L. Foster Most Coachable Female Award, Student Government Award, November Student of the Month and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Trevor Flanagan: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Awards – Second Honor Essayist, Highest Rank in Science, W. Ingraham Scholarship, Maine Principal’s Award, Maine State Golf Association Scholarship, Excellence and Accomplishment in Academic Competition, Stuart L. Foster Most Coachable Male Award, September Student of the Month and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Carlos Garcia: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Kane Gould: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Kyle Gunnells: Dr. Arthur and Marjorie Sprague Scholarship, Rosella Landers Scholarship, Harold A. Lovejoy Sr. Good Sportsmanship Award, Excellence and Accomplishment in Academic Competition, Student Government Award, Drama Award, April Student of the Month and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Mariah Herr: Summa Cum Laude, Fred and Terry Lebel Memorial Award, W. Ingraham Scholarship and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Julia Johnson: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Emily Kaplan: Summa Cum Laude and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Caitlyn Kenney: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Dylan Lajoie: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Haylee Langlois: Elizabeth S. Paradis Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Lawrence Buggia Science Award, Monmouth Federal Credit Union Further Education Award in Memory of Robert Walker and Pauline McDougald, W. Andrew Poole Softball Award and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Madeline Lombardo: Donald L. Auclair Scholarship, Yearbook Award, Student Government Award and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Lydia Madore: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Luke Martin: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Awards – First Honor Essayist, Excellence in English Composition and History, Charles L. Andrews Award – Excellence in a World Language, Lester M. Andrews Award – Highest Average in Mathematics and January Student of the Month.

Elizabeth Mason: Summa Cum Laude, Beryl P. Jordan Scholarship, Monmouth Lions Club Scholarship, Floyd Gray Scholarship, Cochnewagan Trailblazers Scholarship, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Arthur Esman and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Matthew O’Connell: Monmouth Fish and Game Members’ Memorial Scholarship, Capital Area Technical Center – Activity Fund Instructor’s Choice Scholarship and National Technical Honor Society.

Cameron Pelletier: Henry L. Cottrell & Robert (Lanky) Taylor Vocational Award in Memory of Marjorie (Ma) Cottrell.

Spencer Richardson: Summa Cum Laude, Monmouth Firefighters’ Richard P. Milligan Scholarship, Monmouth Fire Department’s Robert G. Benson Junior Fire Fighter Scholarship, Gerry Francis Sanborn Technology Scholarship, Capital Area Technical Center – Activity Fund Building Construction Scholarship, National Technical Honor Society, February Student of the Month and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Olivia Sirois: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Renee St. Claire: Friends of Cumston Library Grant.

McKenzie Stevens: Summa Cum Laude, Monmouth Academy Alumni Association Phyllis Smith Ambrose Scholarship in Memory of Stanley, Russell and Mildred Smith, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Stacey McLean, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Grace Therriault: Summa Cum Laude and Edith, Arland and Brian Blaisell Award.

Aaan Vanvalkenburgh: Summa Cum Laude, Nancy Bates Ludewig Continuing Education Grant, East Monmouth United Methodist Church Ladies’ Auxiliary Scholarship in Memory of Alice D. Fairchild, Monmouth Lions Club Scholarship, George and Evelyn Chick Scholarship, Monmouth Academy Theater Arts Scholarship, Drama Award and Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

