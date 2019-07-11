CANTON – Walter L. Jones, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, Maine. He had been a lifelong resident of the Rumford area.

Walter was born in Rumford, Maine, on Feb. 6, 1935, to Samuel Harris Jones and Viola Marguerite Russ. After graduating from Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1953, Walter served with the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, including Thule, Greenland. After his military service, Walter returned to Rumford where he worked at the Madison Motor Inn until it closed.

Walter was predeceased in death by his parents, his siblings, Clarence, Elmer, Kenneth, Malcolm, and Harold “Okie” Jones, Helen Jones Malley, Marcia Alice Jones Barkey, and Esther Jones Nickerson; he is survived by his brother, Herman Jones of Huachuca City, Ariz.; his sister, Nora Jones Babb of Plantersville, Miss.; and nieces and nephews too numerous to count.

At his request, there are no services. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Canton, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine, 04276.

Those who desire, please contribute to the Oncology Department, Rumford Hospital “Gifts from the Heart” c/o Development Office

420 Franklin Street

Rumford, Maine 04276

in his memory.

