PARIS — A new outdoor venue for the Paris Hill Music Festival is coming this year when the 3rd Annual Paris Hill Music Festival will be held at the Paris Hill Country Club on August 2 and 3. An amazing outdoor concert venue designed to be a fun family event. Bring chairs, blankets and friends to hear the music of Livingston Taylor, the Don Campbell Band, Hey Tonight; A Tribute to CCR and John Fogerty, Matt Fournier and The Latch. These two nights of entertainment will include activities and entertainment for the whole family, great food vendors, a beautiful view and great fun. ID is required to purchase alcohol at the event.

The concert will benefit the Historic Paris Hill Country Club, The Friends of the Baptist Church and the Maine 4-H Foundation. More information can be seen at http://www.parishillmusicfestival.com. Sponsors for the event include Speedway, Baker, Newman and Noyes, Cross Insurance, Norway Savings Bank, Lafayette Hotels; Inn by the Bay and Fireside, Bancroft Fencing, Crossway Dental, Bessey Motors, Oxford Casino, Schiavi Homes, WOXO, Austin Home Builders, Bolsters, Shipyard, Everett Propane, Buy the Fire, the Tribune bookstore, X Vault, and Celebration Barn Theater.

The musicians are all amazing and talented individuals and groups. Hey Tonight- A Tribute to CCR and Fogerty is traveling from Florida to be a part of the Paris Hill Music Festival. Their sound is amazing and has been compared to the original recordings and songs playing tribute to the amazing music of CCR and Fogerty.

​​

Livingston Taylor has a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide. From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James. Livingston is a full professor at Berklee College of Music.

Don Campbell Band is an adult contemporary/country crossover and folk-rock singer-songwriter whose uniquely clear and well-delivered presentation of music supports the story in the song and welcomes the audience on board for the ride. Often compared to the sounds of Dan Fogelberg, Vince Gill, and Chris Isaak, Don and his ensembles are based out of New England.

Matt Fournier is decidedly making music solely a product of his own creativity. This shows his talent and tells a detailed story of where Matt has traveled musically and personally since his musical career started in the late 1990's. As he continues in his pursuits with his acclaimed band Beyond the Fall as well as Doctor Fatfinger, he seems to be able to separate the emotional side of writing between his creative outlets, that seems to parallel his life within the different musical

genres he explores. A talented singer to enjoy this summer The Latch is made up of four music loving teens that came together at the right time and are loving what they do. This group is looking to show other kids that there is more to life than video games and cell phones. Members of LaTCH include Tyler Bosse on drums, Hunter Bosse on bass guitar, Camden Colby guitar and vocals and Leah Licata vocals and tambourine. Come and enjoy these wonderful artists from Western Maine.

For more information please visit our website at http://www.parishillmusicfestival.com. Or on

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ParisHillMusic/

« Previous

Next »

filed under: