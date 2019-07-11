Team of players from Bethel, Mechanic Falls, Minot, Norway, Oxford/Waterford, Paris and Poland will play in Dedham, Massachusetts this weekend.
Sun Journal staff report
The Andy Valley 10U baseball team will compete at Cal Ripken regionals this weekend in Dedham, Massachusetts. Andy Valley is made up of 12 players from Bethel, Mechanic Falls, Minot, Norway, Oxford/Waterford, Paris and Poland. The players came together at the district tournament in Cornish in late June and went undefeated to claim the district title. They then went to the state tournament in Berwick, and again finished undefeated to become state champions. Andy Valley looks to add to its impressive list of accomplishments at the district tournament, which begins Friday. Submitted photo