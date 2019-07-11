Charges
Lewiston
- Joseph Bourassa, 58, of 400 Sabattus St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:20 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Benita Preo-Eirby, 47, of 55 Howe St., on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, 11:43 a.m. Thursday at that address.
Auburn
- Heidi Brown, 55, of 26 Loring Ave., on charges of harassment and refusing to submit to arrest, 7:43 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Gary Castonguay, 44, of 163 Beaver Road, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Troy Whitney, 35, of 41 Amherst St., Auburn, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 5:35 a.m. Thursday at 339 Leeds Junction Road, Wales.
- Robert Lauzier, 31, of 26 Cottage St., Norway, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating probation, 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Plains Road, Poland.
- Corey Lawson, 38, of 6 Woodman Hill Road, Minot, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:29 p.m. Thursday at that address.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Amy Dieterich presents at business institute
-
Crime
Stephen King, the mystery woman and the unlocked window: Methodist Church burglarized in Durham
-
Business
Meg Hutchins joins DFD Russell Medical Centers
-
Business
Michelle Bacheller joins Fontaine team
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Learning hip-hop dance at Bates College