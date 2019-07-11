To the Editor:

On Tuesday July 2,2019 I went to the grocery store in Bethel to pick up a few things. I have a van with a lift in it for my son who is in a wheelchair. There were no available spots up front so I went to the back of the parking lot and found a spot with an access aisle beside it facing the back of the Post Office.

When I came out of the grocery store a car with Veteran Plates was parked in the access aisle so I couldn’t put the lift down to load my son and his wheelchair. Now believe me I have the upmost respect for Veterans, my father was a Purple Heart recipient from WWII! However, Veteran or not no one is allowed to park in an access aisle. I know this because my son and I are the people who went to Augusta to have this law passed.

I could have reported the license plate to the police and you could have been fined a couple hundred dollars. Instead I left my son sitting in the parking lot by himself while I backed out of the spot and drove down to where I could put the lift down and load him.When I got back to him to do so he was almost in tears because he was all by himself in a busy parking lot scared. I will NEVER do that to him again!

All I’m asking for is common courtesy, to treat all people with respect and obey the law.

Terry Howard

Albany Twp, Maine

filed under: