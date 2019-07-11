On Saturday, July 27th from 9:00 am-1:00 pm the Alan Day Community Garden and Oxford County Wellness Collaborative will be offering a training opportunity for anyone wanting to learn to hold conversations that foster trust, commitment, and a sense of belonging. The Wellness Collaborative’s popular “Restorative Community Training” will be offered at Alan Day Community Garden, 26 Whitman St. in Norway.

In a Restorative Community, members practice being more inclusive in the way we communicate with one another through acknowledging each others gifts while also understanding the challenges that may cause someone to feel isolated and disconnected within their community. We interact with our peers everyday in meetings, on specific projects, or just in simple conversations on the street. These trainings aim to restore how we interact with our neighbors in a more meaningful, respectful way. Learning and practicing these skills is a productive step towards creating a healthier community.

This training is extremely useful for those who already work with, or would like to connect to a diverse group of people, including young adults, who may not always feel confident to participate within their communities. The training has been shown to empower participants to directly address personal and community improvement.

The training is free of charge and includes refreshments and a healthy meal. Our priority is to make this experience available to everyone who is interested. Those who find the training valuable are invited to make a donation so the Collaborative can offer additional trainings.



The Wellness Collaborative’s mission is to engage all community members in working together to transform personal, environmental, and economic health by building strong relationships among people and organizations. The group is grounded in the belief that as individuals and organizations, we are most effective when working together towards common goals rather than separately trying to reach the same goals.

The Oxford County Wellness Collaborative is administered by Healthy Oxford Hills,

a Healthy Community Coalition and a department of Stephens Memorial Hospital.

What: Restorative Community Training

Where: Alan Day Community Garden, 26 Whitman St., Norway, 04268

Contact: Emily Knapp, Oxford County Wellness Collaborative, 739-6222, [email protected]

