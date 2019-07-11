FARMINGTON — The annual Spandits 5K and youth mile road races will be held in Farmington on Saturday July 27 starting on Broadway Street in Farmington.

The youth mile (ages 15 and under) will begin at 5:30. The 5K race will start at 6:15. Pre-registration may be done at www.spandits.com. Cost is $6 for the mile and $15 for the 5K for those pre-registered by July 19. After that registration will be $8 for the mile and $20 for the 5K. Race day registration will begin at 4:30.

Awards for the mile include medallions for the top two and t-shirts for the top three in each age group. For the 5K awards of baked goods will go to the top two in each age group. The first 75 registrants for the 5K will receive t-shirts. There will also be raffle prizes after the 5K awards.

This race is part of the Summerfest and is a fundraiser for the Mt. Blue High School Boys and Girls Cross-Country teams.

For more information contact Kelley Cullenberg at [email protected] or 860-0306.

