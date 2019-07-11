PARIS — Selectmen approved a shortened nomination and election process Monday for two open positions on the board.

Gary Vaughn and John Andrews resigned from the five-member board following the June 17 annual town meeting. They were elected to three-year terms in 2017.

Selectmen set the special election for Aug. 22. Polling will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Office meeting room, 33 Market Square. Absentee voting will take place Aug. 7 to 21.

Nomination papers will be available beginning July 22, the same day selectmen are expected to sign the warrant for the special election, Town Clerk Liz Knox said. Completed papers must be returned to the clerk before the end of business on Aug. 6, she added.

The nomination process is normally 85 days before an election, she said.

Selectmen also discussed a $200,000 increase approved at the annual town meeting to the Capital Improvement account for roadwork, including Paris Hill Road.

Interim Town Manager Dawn Waisanen said Rob Prue of Pine Tree Engineering of Bath estimated it would cost $500,000 to pave an eighth-tenths of a mile section of Paris Hill Road.

“Rob’s concern is that it will take at least a month, if not two, for our guys to go in and do the prep work,” she said. “We did not put it out to bid in the spring, so we might not be able to get a paving company to come in and do the work this year.”

The board authorized Waisanen to explore possible patch scenarios for the road with All States Asphalt of Windham. The company is contracted to pave several of the town’s roads this summer and fall.

“It is a limp-along, I get that,” Selectman Chris Summers said. “The thing is it is wear and tear on every vehicle that travels that road.”

Waisanen said there would be a planning process before any work begins.

“We are not going to be up there next week,” she said.

In further discussion about roads, Waisanen said All States will begin work on several roads including Nichol and Oxford streets, Twitchell Road and Prospect Avenue later this summer. Reclaiming and graveling work will take place the weeks of Sept. 16 and 23. Paving work is scheduled for the week of Oct. 2, she said.

Waisanen also followed up on a discussed held at a previous meeting regarding the condition of Mount Mica Road.

“I had Rob walk the entire length of the road with Jamie [Hutchinson, highway director],” she said. “Rob said for it being down for two years, the road is in good shape but it does need to be crack sealed before it gets any worse.”

Waisanen said she pulled together a list of roads that needed to be crack sealed, including Elm Hill and East Oxford roads. Prue estimated it would cost between $1,500 and $2,000 to crack seal all the roads.

The project will go out to bid for work to be completed in the fall, she added.

