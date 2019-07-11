PARIS — First Congregational Church, 17 East Main Street, Paris is currently on its Summer worship schedule and will meet each Sunday morning between now and August 25 at 9 a.m. “By meeting an hour earlier than usual it helps to beat the summer heat and allows a little more time to enjoy other summer activities after church,” said Don Mayberry, pastor of the church. The church will return to its usual 10 a.m. schedule on Sunday, September 1.

While the Sunday school is on summer break, the church provides organized and supervised activities for children pre-school to grade 6. Each week the service will feature various soloists and groups providing music while the choir is on summer hiatus. The church meets in the Christian tradition and everyone is welcome. Sunday services are broadcast live on FM 96.9 and AM 1450. The church is handicap accessible. To access the elevator, enter through the back door.

