AUBURN — The Doggz Inn is shutting down.

The closing of the 11-year-old doggy day care, boarding and grooming facility on the Washington Street/Minot Avenue rotary was announced on its Facebook page Thursday. The statement said The Doggz Inn is closing “in light of recent events.”

The statement did not detail what those events were, and a staff member at The Doggz Inn did not want to comment Thursday.

“We don’t want to talk about it,” said the woman, who declined to give her name but identified herself as the manager and the owner’s daughter.

The state’s animal welfare office is investigating The Doggz Inn and was on site Thursday with Auburn police. However, a spokesman for the state said the investigation is based on a complaint unrelated to The Doggz Inn’s closure.

He declined to provide details about the complaint because it is part of an open investigation.

The Doggz Inn Facebook statement said dog day care will end Friday, July 19. Overnight boarding will continue for those “that are already here or scheduled from the 19th on.” Grooming will remain on weekdays “until otherwise stated or other arrangements are made with regard to our lease.”

While the closure was announced on Facebook, it was not made clear to all customers who went in Thursday.

After picking up his dog in the afternoon, one client said he had no idea The Doggz Inn was shutting down. He was disappointed.

“I tried a few different places. This one’s closer and they seem nice. Very personal,” said Tom Tremblay, who’s been taking his cockapoo Sophia to The Doggz Inn for the past month or so.

On Thursday, the building’s large The Doggz Inn sign had been taken down. “For rent” signs dotted the property.

“This was a heart-breaking decision for us to make, but one that we feel is morally correct to do,” the Facebook statement read.

It went on to apologize for the short notice.

“However, after a lot of discussion and crying we both agree that this is what is best,” it added.

The statement was signed “Rebecka.” The Doggz Inn is owned by Rebecka Campbell.

