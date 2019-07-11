To the Editor:

Bethel’s Molly Ockett Day parade is coming up on Saturday, July 20 and we hope you’ll find a way to get involved. The theme of the parade floats is “The Nature of Bethel,” something we all enjoy. Of course, you may also create a float that celebrates your business, organization, church, or family. All floats will be judged for a chance at prize money.

All are welcome to participate – show off your classic car, truck, or tractor; ride your ATV, march with your club, dance with your friends, ride your horse, put on a costume, walk with your dog, play with your band, and in general show off who we are and what we do.

Pre-registration is preferred by obtaining an application from www.mollyockettdays.com/parade or stopping in at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce office. All participants will need to sign a waiver (parents will need to sign for those under 18). Parade coordinators reserve the right to refuse entries for any reason – please keep this fun and non-controversial. Please contact me at 824-2282 or [email protected] with questions.

Lineup will start at 10 am on Saturday, July 20, in the parking lot behind The Gem Theater. The parade will proceed at 11 am up Main Street, around the town common, and out Church Street. Winners will be announced at 1 pm from the gazebo on the common.

There’s tons of fun planned for the event – road races, craft and food vendors, the kid-favorite wild animal show, a dunk tank, live music with Treblemaker leading into the fireworks, and loads of other events around town. A pre-emptive thanks to ALL who plan to contribute to the fun! See a complete schedule at www.mollyockettday.com.

Enjoy the fun!

Jessie Perkins

Executive Director

Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce

