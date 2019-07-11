If Democrats in the U.S. Senate would have done something about the immigrants crossing at the southern border, the situation wouldn’t be like it is now. All Democrats think about is trying to impeach the president. If Democrats want those immigrants in this country so badly, they should take them in and care for them.

President Trump is just following the laws. Thank God he is the president.

If immigrants want to come to this country, they should do it legally.

Tom Hart, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »