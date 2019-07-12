CANTON — Selectmen on Thursday signed papers for the $750,000 road bond approved by voters in June and scheduled a workshop to finalize plans.

Road Foreman Paul McKenna discussed with selectmen which methods would be best to treat the roads before paving and what kind of work is needed.

Selectman Russell Adams said River Road needs to be widened so school buses can turn around.

Selectman Brian Keene said they should work on scheduling culvert replacements.

The board plans to hold a workshop with McKenna at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Town Office to finalize plans before advertising for bids for roadwork this summer.

In other news, Administrative Assistant Tina Cagle read a notice from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, saying that seven cats in the area are recommended to be euthanized.

Seven kittens were killed by a rabid raccoon in a barn on 46 River Road on June 30 and three adult cats and four kittens were exposed to the raccoon. The four kittens cannot be found by the owners and the three adult cats have never been vaccinated, the notice said.

“So River Road has to be careful of rabies,” Cagle said, just be aware that rabies is out there.”

Also discussed during Thursday’s meeting was the tax-acquired property next to the transfer station on Jewett Hill Road. At a past meeting, selectmen hired Acme Land Surveying to begin mapping the property.

At Thursday’s meeting, selectmen said part of the property will be kept as a buffer zone for the transfer station and the rest will be sold.

In other business, the board appointed Rob Walker as Emergency Management Agency director and John Evans of Auburn as code enforcement officer and building inspector, both for one-year terms.

