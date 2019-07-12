WILTON — Thirty firefighters responded to a fire early Friday morning that destroyed a vacant house at 429 U.S. Route 2 West.

State fire investigators were on the scene Friday to determine the cause.

Some items were collected from the scene and will be looked at before determining a cause, Sgt. Joel Davis from the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal said before leaving the scene.

When Wilton Deputy Fire Chief Tom Doak arrived the building was fully involved in fire, Doak said. There was no address given but it was easily found because of the flames shooting up, he said.

Firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Chesterville, Farmington, Jay and Livermore Falls responded to put the fire out, which was reported at 1:40 a.m. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.

The house was vacant and has been vacant for some time, he said. It is unknown if there was still electricity to the home because the power line was on the ground when they arrived, he said.

Doak said he doesn’t know if there was insurance on the house.

The town of Wilton values the entire property at $45,203 but the house was valued at $9,453, a town office staff member said. Kenneth Hill of North Berwick owns the property, she said.

