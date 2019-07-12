- Jeremy W. Anderson, 33, Wilton, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drug, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, July 8, $2,500 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Jackie Smith, 38, Dallas Plantation, failure to stop for an officer, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus over speed limit, July 8, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- David Landry, 24, Amity, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 9, released to court summons date, Farmington Police Department.
- Travis Arthur Martin, 35, Fort Pierce, Florida, two warrants for unpaid fines/fees, July 9, no bail listed as of July 12, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Michael R. Lovejoy, 39, Candler, North Carolina, violation of probation, July 9, no bail listed as of July 12, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Troy A. Kimball, 25, West Paris, two warrants for failure to appear, July 9, no bail listed as of July 12, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Eugene Murdock II, 33, Farmington, operating under foreign license suspended or revoked, July 10, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Tyler R. Linscott, 26, Portland, operating without a license, July 10, no bail listed as of July 12, Farmington Police Department.
- Kenneth B. Loftus, 31, Kingfield, warrant for unpaid fines/fees, July 11, no bail listed as of July 12, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Charles Greenough, 35, Farmington, domestic violence assault, July 12, no bail listed as of July 12, Farmington Police Department.
