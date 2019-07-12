AUBURN — For the second straight morning, city crews are closing a street to repair a water main break.

“Apparently there is something in the water,” Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen wrote in a statement released Friday morning.

Turner Street from Mount Auburn Avenue to Mayfield Street was closed to all traffic due to a large water main break, according to Moen. He urged motorists to find alternative routes for the morning commute.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

« Previous

Next »

filed under: