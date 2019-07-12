AUBURN — For the second straight morning, city crews are closing a street to repair a water main break.
“Apparently there is something in the water,” Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen wrote in a statement released Friday morning.
Turner Street from Mount Auburn Avenue to Mayfield Street was closed to all traffic due to a large water main break, according to Moen. He urged motorists to find alternative routes for the morning commute.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Officials say Lewiston’s Beech Street bridge is a connection to the future
-
River Valley
Historic downtown Rumford building available for $1
-
The Rangeley Highlander
In The Enchanted
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Friday traffic alert: Water main break closes Turner Street in Auburn
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Kennedy Center musicians present classical concert in Rangeley