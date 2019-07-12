AUBURN — Jack Tibbetts did not throw an inning during the past Lisbon High School baseball season as the Greyhounds marched to the State Class C championship.

But as the junior American Legion regular season winds down over the next week, Tibbetts has secured one of his team’s top spots in the rotation.

On Friday at Auburn Suburban Field, Tibbetts was solid throughout in a 3-1 Lisbon victory over Rogers Post on Austin Field, giving his team an 8-3 record.

Tibbetts threw 109 pitches and permitted seven hits in his complete-game performance, punctuated by his seventh strikeout to end the game.

“Jack is one of the most comfortable kids on the mound and he is staying away from the big fastball, mixing it up, which is key,” said Lisbon coach Darren Brown.

Neil Larochelle made two big plays in the contest. His RBI double off Rogers Post (5-5) hurler Alex Avila in the fourth broke a scoreless tie and led to a three-run frame.

In the sixth, he hauled in a bases-loaded fly ball in center field and threw perfectly to the plate for an inning-ending double play.

“Jack was throwing good, and we just had to give him some run support,” said Larochelle. “It was big to have Jack throw with the lead. This is a big win, especially coming off a loss. We know it will be a tough playoff stretch.”

“They made plays when they needed to, and we had a few mistakes when they scored their runs,” said Rogers Post coach Dave Jordan, whose squad entertains Messalonskee on Sunday. “Our boys battled, but they were a little bit better than us today.”

Avila was solid during his 90-pitch effort. Lisbon leadoff hitter Hunter Brissette (1-for-1, hit by pitch, walk) singled to open the game, stole second and moved to third on a fly ball. But, Avila (four strikeouts, four hits, two walks) stranded him 90 feet from home.

Avila retired nine Lisbon hitters in a row.

Tibbetts started strong. After a 1-2-3 first, he permitted singles to Avila and Austin DeCoster (2-for-3). But he caught Avila leaving first base early, with first baseman Ethan Brown running him down for the inning’s first out. DeCoster was later caught stealing.

Lisbon broke through in the fourth. Brissette was hit by a pitch and promptly stole second. One out later, Larochelle drove an Avila pitch to the fence in center field for a run-scoring double and a 1-0 Lisbon lead. Caleb Phillips plated Larochelle with a single to right field, and a Rogers Post error gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Tibbetts worked around a fourth-inning single by Luke Josephson, followed by a perfect fifth.

“I started off the season with a no-hitter, then I had some shaky games, so this was really nice to get the groove back,” said Tibbetts. “Neil clutched it up for us, like always, and it was like high school baseball again. That fourth inning allowed us to relax.”

Rogers Post rallied in the sixth. Infield singles by Anson Perry and Noah Cardona, along with a single to right field by Cam Irish, loaded the bases with one out. Tibbetts’ lone walk forced in a run to put the hosts on the board.

Chase Martin lifted a medium-range fly ball to center field. Larochelle tracked it down before delivering a perfect throw to the plate, with Phillips putting the tag on Irish to end the inning.

“Neil being out there, I put him as one of the best center fielders in the state right now,” said Coach Brown. “He just tracks the ball well. Neil’s confidence was there and he just let it go.”

Tibbetts allowed a two-out single to DeCoster in the seventh before closing out Rogers Post. Tibbetts hopes his efforts on the mound lead to high school innings next season.

“If Rid (Lisbon coach Randy Ridley) calls on me next season, I will be ready,” Tibbetts said.

Jordan feels his squad is a few big hits away from challenging come playoff time.

“All of our losses have been close games except for one. We just need to make a few more plays and pick up a few more key hits. It was a well-played game,” Jordan said.

