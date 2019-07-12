The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) presents MIFF in the Mountains, the BEST films of the Maine International Film Festival – eight films over four nights, Sunday through Wednesday, July 30 through August 2, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Film lovers rejoice! A different film at 5 & 8 PM each evening. Admission is $7 per film, $50. for an ALL Festival PASS. MIFF is Sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend. For the complete film schedule and tickets, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “MIFF” tab at the top of the page.

Enjoy an opening night reception with William Wegman at 4:30 PM on July 30, and discussions after each film. Two of the films on the schedule are Abundant Acreage Available, Directed by Angus MacLachlan: Oscar nominee, Amy Ryan (GONE GIRL) stars in this film set on a North Carolina farm. Martin Scorcese. Executive Producer, and Angus MacLachlan, lead the outstanding crew who bring this haunting story to life. Some would say it is all about the land and what that teaches, or fails to teach, those who toil on it; and Henry David Thoreau, Surveyor of the Soul, Directed by Huey: Award-winning-Maine filmmaker, Huey, paints a portrait of Thoreau and his influence on thought and environmentalism. Join the director for a Q and A after the screening.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

« Previous

Next »