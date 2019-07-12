GEORGIA – 1st Lieutenant Harold David Andrews Jr. was born on Dec. 30, 1922 to Harold David Andrews Sr. and Ellen Harding Andrews at Central Maine General Hospital in Lewiston. He was the second of seven children. The eldest was Willard Andrews. Norman Andrews, Paul Andrews, Francis Bernstein, Florence Young and Marjorie Quimby were his other siblings. He has numerous nieces and nephews. He was graduated from Edward Little High School June 12, 1940.

He entered service March 25, 1943. As a member of the 9th Air Force, 416th Bomb Group, 671st Bomb Squadron, he flew 65 bombing missions flying out of Wethersfield England bombing the Axis in France and then moving to Melun France after France was liberated. On D-Day he was part of 37 aircraft that the French Underground notified that Hitler had 1000 Panzer tanks protecting Calais that were hurriedly put on rail cars to go to Normandy when Hitler realized that Calais was not the invasion site. Those 37 planes wiped out the entire rail line and the tanks, in Serquez France shortening the war for those on the ground. They lost four aircraft and only four came back without battle damage. Because of his part in freeing France he has recently been approved by France for the Legion de Honor, to be presented posthumously. During the war he corresponded with Jacquelyn Marshall who was living in Ocala Fla. at the time. Each morning before his mission he would write her name on his A-20 and later A-26 in chalk before takeoff. A few days after arriving back in the United States he married his sweetheart and they were married for 66 years until her death. When he is buried, her urn will be placed in his hands in his honor.

Mr. Andrews went on to be a plastics engineer until retiring at 85. They had one son, David Andrews III; and two grandchildren, Stephanie Crawford Andrews, and David Andrews IV. He also has two great-grandchildren, Will Andrews and Megan Andrews.

Mr. Andrews will be buried on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, in the family plot.

