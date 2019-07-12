PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior historical fiction novel, “Bud, Not Buddy,” by award-winning author Christopher Paul Curtis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.

Bud, a motherless 10-year-old African American boy from Michigan, escapes from his bad foster home during the Great Depression in search of his father, whom he believes to be a jazz band leader.

Curtis’ book won the Newbery Medal for excellence in American children’s literature in 2000, as well as the Coretta Scott King Award, Golden Kite Award and D. Canfield Fisher Award.

New members are always welcome. To borrow the book, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

