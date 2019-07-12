The Auburn Suburban 12U Babe Ruth Softball All-Stars took the lead in the fifth inning and never looked back to beat the Brunswich BRL All-Stars 17-8 in state tournament action Friday at Harmon Field in Bridgton. Auburn Suburban moves on to play a winners bracket game on Saturday. The tournament ends Sunday with the crowning of the state champion.
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Playtime over for Democrats’ radicals
-
Opinion
Bloomberg opinion: Trump has treated Britain shamefully
-
Opinion
Ed Rogers: Will 2020 be about the economy or Trump’s behavior?
-
Opinion
Jennifer Rubin: How the draw should work for the next Democratic debate
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The US women are winners, not victims