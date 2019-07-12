Action from Auburn Suburban’s win over Brunswick at the Maine State 12U Babe Ruth Softball tournament in Bridgton on Friday. RAM Sport Photography

 

The Auburn Suburban 12U Babe Ruth Softball All-Stars took the lead in the fifth inning and never looked back to beat the Brunswich BRL All-Stars 17-8 in state tournament action Friday at Harmon Field in Bridgton. Auburn Suburban moves on to play a winners bracket game on Saturday. The tournament ends Sunday with the crowning of the state champion.

