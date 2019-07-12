In conjunction with this year’s summer reading program theme of “A Universe of Stories”, the Rangeley Public Library will be bringing Northern Stars Planetarium to Rangeley on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has graciously volunteered to host the planetarium in their spacious new building at 2424 Main St.

There will be several different programs throughout the day. At 10:00 AM and again at 11:00 AM, we will host the program “Pictures in the Sky”. This program, aimed at children in preschool and kindergarten, uses the “Day/Night Wheel” and the planetarium to introduce young children to the sky in a concrete manner. Together they will discover day/night, stars, constellations, clouds, the Moon, rainbows, and much more.

At 1:00 PM and again at 2:00 (if enough children sign up), we will host “Our Family in the Sky”, a program aimed at kindergarten through second grade students. In this program, planets are personified as Mr. Sun guides the children through a tour of the Solar System. This program includes planets, comets, asteroids, the Moon, and a constellation point out.

A maximum of 25 children will be allowed to sign up for each time slot. We encourage you to stop by the library early to get your child on the list. Or call us at 864-5529. If your children are with Rainbow School, Little Mountain School, or EcoVenture, their teachers have already reserved spaces for them in one of the programs.

