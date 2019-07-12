Charges
Lewiston
- Brandon Jenkins, 29, of 8 Orange St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:24 p.m. Friday at that address.
Auburn
- Cody Corriveau, 24, of 504 Quaker Road, Sidney, on charges of criminal trespass, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest, 9:42 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Inn.
- Heidi Brown, 55, of 26 Loring Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:36 p.m. Friday at that address,
- Jachin Caron, 29, of 184 Randall Road, on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated, Friday afternoon at 52 Hampshire St.
Androscoggin County
- Natasha Kaufmann, 25, of 63 Stearns Hill Road, West Paris, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:20 p.m. Thursday in Lewiston.
- Russell Hart, 41, of 54 Pleasant St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:32 p.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Lily R. Comeau-White, 19, of Lewiston, and Hassan A. Barjin, 50, of Lewiston, collided at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at Summer and Rowe streets. Both vehicles, Comeau-White’s 2002 Volkswagen, and Barjin’s 2005 Toyota, were towed.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Playtime over for Democrats’ radicals
-
Opinion
Bloomberg opinion: Trump has treated Britain shamefully
-
Opinion
Ed Rogers: Will 2020 be about the economy or Trump’s behavior?
-
Opinion
Jennifer Rubin: How the draw should work for the next Democratic debate
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The US women are winners, not victims