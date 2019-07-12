Are you looking for a great outdoor program for your child this summer? The Junior Guides Summer Program is for ages 9 through 11 and runs for 6 consecutive Mondays starting July 8th.. We meet each Monday at our Clubhouse on Old Skiway Road in Oquossoc from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The program explores the habitat of our native animals, offering hands on exploration of tracks, skulls, jaws, teeth, and pelts. Experts will mentor the group in the art of fly tying and fly casting. Canoe safety and paddling is offered. Basic archery instruction is provided. Map and compass skills are also covered.
Space is limited. Since each week’s activities build upon the previous week, preference is given to participants who are able to attend all six weeks of the program.
This program is free, but you must pre-register by contacting Joyce Fay at (207) 864-2651.
More information on the Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen’s Association can be found on our web site at: www.rangeleyoutdoors.com
