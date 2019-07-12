Down East Magazine has just announced that Rangeley Region Lake Cruises has reclaimed its title as the BEST BOAT CRUISE/EXCURSION in its annual Best of Maine voting. Quoting from their announcement, “We at Down East couldn’t be more excited to tell you that you are among some 100 businesses, sites, people, and organizations chosen by our readers and editors as the Best of Maine in 2019! Thousands of Down East readers voted in our annual poll, and our editors chimed in with picks of their own. Pop the bubbly, and let’s celebrate!” Down East, the Magazine of Maine, is the largest paid-circulation magazine dedicated to the Pine Tree State.

Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, winners of the Down East BEST BOAT CRUISE/EXCURSION in 2014, 2015 and 2017, is excited to have this prestigious award back in the Rangeley Region for the fourth time. As a small, seasonal, veteran-run business, it is a significant achievement given the competition with more established tour companies along the coast and larger lakes in Maine.

Kevin Sinnett, owner of Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, commented “Doreen and I want to truly thank all the Down East Magazine readers who voted for us. Entering our 11th season with the new Oquossoc Lady II, we hope to continue to provide an exciting and educational experience for our passengers. The rich history of our area, abundant wildlife on the lake, sparkling clean waters, and scenic mountain views make it easy to captivate our guests. With a limited marketing budget our selection as the BEST BOAT CRUISE/EXCURSION by Down East Magazine helps immensely in drawing people to our cruise business and the Rangeley Lakes Region.”

Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking has also earned the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence and is currently rated #1 of 15 Outdoor Activities in Rangeley. They offer scenic lake cruises and guided kayak trips on Rangeley, Mooselookmeguntic, Cupsuptic and Upper & Lower Richardson Lakes using their three vessels: the 36-foot Oquossoc Lady II, the 30’ pontoon boat Gray Ghost, and their sporty 16’ wood Lyman Runabout. They cruise daily and offer private charters for weddings and group outings. More information about Rangeley Region Lake Cruises can be found at www.rangeleylakecrusies.com, or by contacting them at [email protected] or 207-670-8391.