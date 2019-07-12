Maximum: 85° Date: 6/1119
Minimum: 33° Date: 6/1/19
Average True Temp: 71.13°
Precipitation
Total for month: 3.832″
Greatest: 1.30″ Date: 6/21/19
Daily Average: .1277
Year to Date: 22.03“
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”
Season to Date: 138.29″
Wind
Peak: 32 Date: 6/23
Low: 9 Date: 6/1-6/18
Average Peak 16.6 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.21 Date 6/9
Low: 29.70 Date: 6/20- 6/21
Wind Chill
Low: 29 Date: 6/24
Event Days
Rain: 19
Snow: 0
Thunder & lightning 12
Frost: 0
Fog: 4
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
