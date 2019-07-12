 Temperature

Maximum: 85° Date: 6/1119

Minimum: 33° Date: 6/1/19

Average True Temp: 71.13°

Precipitation

Total for month: 3.832″

Greatest: 1.30″ Date: 6/21/19

Daily Average: .1277

Year to Date: 22.03“

Snow

Total: 0”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”

Season to Date: 138.29″

Wind

Peak: 32 Date: 6/23

Low: 9 Date: 6/1-6/18

Average Peak 16.6 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.21 Date 6/9

Low: 29.70 Date: 6/20- 6/21

Wind Chill

Low: 29 Date: 6/24

Event Days

Rain: 19

Snow: 0

Thunder & lightning 12

Frost: 0

Fog: 4

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

 

