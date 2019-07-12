GREENE — The Sawyer Memorial will give a special showing of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in order to highlight the 50th anniversary of this pivotal event in history.

Attendees will experience the momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a great leap into the future. This will be a special presentation of the film by Todd Douglas Miller. After the film, there will be an opportunity for audience members to share their memories and experience from that moment in human history.

For more information, call 207-946-5311.

