Please join us on Sunday afternoons to gain a greater awareness of Rangeley’s special surroundings at our annual summer nature workshops at the Wilhelm Reich Museum. We welcome long-time residents, new members of our community, and summer visitors. Come meet new friends and enjoy learning something unique about the beauty around us. Our region’s brightest experts will wow you with their knowledge. Details: Nature workshops are on Sunday afternoons, 2:00 ­- 4:00 in the Outdoor Sheltered Classroom, rain or shine. Free of charge. Dodge Pond Road, Rangeley, ME. FMI: 864­-3443

July 14 – Frogs and Amphibians – Maine amphibians disappear in winter and again in the hottest days of summer. Where do they go and how does a cold blooded animal survive those -20 degree winter days? Which salamanders are the best parents and can tadpoles recognize their siblings? We will discover the secrets of Maine’s amazing amphibians with Jan Collins, Maine Master Naturalist

July 21 – Foraging for Edible Plants in Rangeley – Join Tina Marie Falasco on a gastronomical walk through some of the beautiful trails at the museum. Take this first step to becoming a knowledgeable, respectful forager, and enjoy some of the most common, overlooked, renewable wild edibles that grow abundantly in the Rangeley area as well as your own backyard! TIna is a naturalist and healer.

July 28 – Clues to Identifying Ferns – The presentation will cover basic fern morphology and the clues to identifying them. We will look at preserved specimens and then search for ferns in their natural habitat and practice the clues to identifying them. We will also use a dichotomous key to identify them, with Lynda Fournier, Maine Master Naturalist

August 4 – Bird Walk- Join us for a bird walk around the trails at the museum and learn about what birds you can find in the Rangeley area. Begin learning to identify birds by sight and sound, and discover useful field guides and apps to use on your future birding excursions. Don’t forget your binoculars if you have some! Sierra Marchacos, Wildlife Biologist

August 11 – Mushroom Primer – Mushroom Primer. Returning once again to wow us all with mushroom facts, edible vs. toxic, and how to identify Maine mushrooms. Bring a magnifying glass, field guides and come listen and discuss with Michaelene Mulvey, Director and President of the Maine Mycological Society.

August 18 – Surviving in the woods of Maine – Start off with how not to get lost. Move on to what to do if you do get lost. Finding/Building shelter. Things to do so you can be found. Stay calm, don’t panic with Ken Rand, registered Maine Guide.

August 25 – Signs and Stuctures of Local Insects – Did you ever wonder where all of the bugs go during winter? Have you ever seen an oak or goldenrod gall and wondered what’s happening there? Join us to see examples of cocoons, pupae, egg cases and nests made by insects common to Maine with Anthony Underwood, Maine Master Naturalist

