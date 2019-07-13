Maine Nature Artists to display work

GRAY — Visit the Maine Wildlife Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, for a day with Maine Nature Artists. Several area artists will demonstrate their nature-based art and display their items. The artists use unique materials and various mediums to capture the beauty of wildlife and nature.

Georgie Kanach and Terri Mason will exhibit and offer a variety of art for sale. Kindred Meadow Creations, Nature Art by Holly Stephens, Muddy Toes Pottery and Tiffany Tripp will demonstrate techniques and have art for sale.

For more information, visit www.mainewildlifepark.com.

UMA to celebrate 30 years of distance education

AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta will celebrate 30 years of distance education in a statewide event from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

Included will be those who helped develop Maine’s largest distance education network, friends, students, faculty and alumni. Learn about the revolutionary educational development in 1989, its evolution as technologies improved and its future in fulfilling UMA’s mission of making education accessible to all.

Celebrate at participating UMA locations in Augusta, Brunswick, Lewiston, Rumford and South Paris. For more information, visit https://www.uma.edu/30years/.

Learn about bees at Freeport library

FREEPORT — Learn about bees from the Honey Exchange from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Freeport Community Library. Staff will bring an observation hive and a honey tasting will be held. A take-home gardening project will be given to participants, limited to one a family while supplies last.

It is a family event and adult supervision is required for children.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

